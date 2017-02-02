'Black Panther' to Shoot Key Scenes in South Korea

By Lee Hyo-won, The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios will begin shooting key scenes for the upcoming Black Panther movie in Busan, South Korea in March.

Walt Disney Company Korea announced on Wednesday that the shoot is due to take place over roughly two weeks, from late March through early April, in the port city known for hosting the Busan International Film Festival, Asia’s largest film event. Locations include the scenic Gwangalli Beach, Gwangandaegyo Bridge and Jagalchi fish market as well as the Sajik-dong area.

These landmarks will be the backdrop for a large-scale car chase. Local production service company Mr. Romance Film recently distributed a notification to Busan residents about the shoot, using the film’s working title for its Korean shoot, Motherland.

“The shoot will be a car chase scene between the protagonist and villain, and will involve some 150 cars and more than 700 people,” reads the notification. “The chase scene will also require the use of helicopters and guns (shot blanks). Traffic restrictions and noise are expected, and may inconvenience residents and visitors.”

Busan Metropolitan Government posted the notice on its official Facebook page on Tuesday but deleted it shortly afterward, citing security reasons. The notice nevertheless spread through social media via Busan residents.

Marvel head Kevin Feige had told local press in October that shooting in Korea had been confirmed for one of the nine films that are underway through 2019. A Korean actor is also due to be cast for the title, Feige said in an interview with Chosun Ilbo. Marvel previously shot parts of Avengers: Age of Ultron in Seoul.

Black Panther is set for worldwide release in Feb. 16 2018.