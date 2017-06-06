Jacob Tremblay Celebrates 'Predator' Wrap By Tweeting a Photo

One of Hollywood’s busiest child stars is moving on to his next adventure. Jacob Tremblay, 10, just wrapped filming on The Predator, Shane Black‘s reboot of the 1980s sci-fi/action franchise (in theaters next summer). To mark the occasion, Tremblay tweeted out a picture of himself on set, his back to the camera, in a The Predator director’s chair.

“#ThatsaWrap! Time for me to #GETTOTHECHOPPA!!!” wrote the actor (who tweets with his parents’ supervision).





That last hashtag, of course, is a callback to Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s famous line from the original 1987 Predator. In one of the signature lines of Schwarzenegger’s career (see below), his special ops officer Dutch urges prisoner Anna (Elpidia Carrillo) to run for her life, after the rest of his team is killed by the titular alien creature.

Tremblay, best known for playing the son of a kidnapping victim in 2015’s Room, stars in The Predator alongside Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, and Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes. Before The Predator hits theaters in August 2018, audiences can see Tremblay in The Book of Henry (in theaters June 16) and the film adaptation of the YA bestseller Wonder (in theaters Nov. 17).

How ‘Room’ co-stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay bonded over ‘Star Wars’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: