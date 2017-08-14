Indiana Jones, James Bond, and more movie heroes fight Nazis: Watch

From Indiana Jones to Rick from Casablanca, America’s most beloved movie heroes have long shared a common enemy: Nazis. Like the real-life heroes who risked everything to defeat fascism in World War II, film heroes since the 1940s have fought those who challenge the American ideal of equality and justice for all. And while Hollywood hasn’t always been on the right side of history, movies still have the power to give us hope in dark times, and to remind us that good is stronger than evil. So here are some cathartic clips of your film favorites kicking Nazi butt.

First up, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), who hates Nazis even more than snakes. Here’s an inspired compilation (made by YouTube user subrandom) of every time a Nazi gets punched, thrown from a vehicle, or destroyed by a vengeful god in the Indiana Jones films.

Everybody has a soft spot for The Blues Brothers, right? Here’s the scene where Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) drive a white supremacist rally into the Chicago River.



Here’s the entire Nazi high command, including Hitler, being blown up at the climax of Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglourious Basterds. (Warning: R-rated violence.)

Sure, it might have been more satisfying if he’d hit Rolf with a brown paper package full of raindrops and roses, but this GIF of The Sound of Music‘s Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) ripping up a Nazi flag never gets old.

Here’s the moment in Captain America: The First Avenger when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gets his indestructible shield, then uses that shield to fight Nazis.

And who could forget everyone’s favorite spy, James Bond (played here by Roger Moore), killing a Nazi scientist with an exploding blimp in A View to a Kill?

In conclusion, Nazis are bad and movies are good. God bless America.

