The other Wonder Woman, Etta Candy, to be spotlighted in 'Wonder Woman' home edition

While we have a couple years to wait until a feature-length Wonder Woman sequel, the powers behind the Amazonian princess are giving us a little something in the interim — and this time another wonderful woman will be in the limelight: Etta Candy. Diana Prince’s comedic sidekick in the DC comic books, played onscreen by Lucy Davis, will be featured in a special epilogue that will be included on the upcoming home edition of the blockbuster film.

Warner Bros. teased the short, titled “Etta’s Mission,” in a press release today announcing the release of the Patty Jenkins film on digital platforms (Aug. 29) and Blu-ray/DVD (Sept. 19). According to Warners, “Etta Candy gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future.” Presumably, the “boys” are the surviving members of the team that accompanied Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) behind enemy lines in WWI to thwart Ares, the god of war: sharpshooter Charlie (Ewan Bremmer), tracker extraordinaire Chief (Eugene Brave Rock), and master of disguise Sameer (Saïd Taghmaoui).

In addition to the epilogue, the home release will include several behind-the-scenes featurettes, extended scenes, and a blooper reel. Here’s the complete list.

Epilogue: Etta’s Mission – Etta Candy gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future.

Crafting the Wonder – Wonder Woman finally comes to life in her first, breathtaking solo film. Explore the journey to create an adventure worthy of DC’s greatest warrior.

A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island

A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle

A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time

A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World

A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War – Join director Patty Jenkins as she takes you on an exclusive journey through “Wonder Woman’s” most pivotal and exciting moments

Warriors of Wonder Woman – Witness the creation of the Amazon army as the women of Wonder Woman transform emotionally and physically into the world’s most powerful and heroic warriors.

The Trinity – Filmmakers and comic book creators explore the legend of Wonder Woman and how she stands shoulder to shoulder with Superman and Batman to create the pillars of the DC Universe.

The Wonder Behind the Camera – Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Finding the Wonder Woman Within – Feel the power of Wonder Woman as award-winning poets and inspiring public figures reveal the impact and importance of DC’s greatest heroine.

Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel

