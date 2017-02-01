It’s Fine to Use Captain America to Make Political Statements, Says Daughter of Character’s Creator

Captain America was introduced to comic book readers in 1940. A creation of Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, he was created in response to the Nazi uprising, according to Simon’s daughter, Melissa Groben.

“Captain America was created while the Jews were being killed off in Europe, and my father, being Jewish, and Jack, being Jewish, were enraged that America was not over there with our military strength,” Groben told the Hollywood Reporter. “They created Captain America to go after Hitler because our country wouldn’t go after Hitler.”

The first cover captures Simon and Kirby’s thoughts on Hitler, as Captain America lands a punch to the Nazi leader’s head. Groben notes that since WW2, Captain America has been used as a symbol in other fights.

People are adapting him once again as the U.S. goes through a tumultuous political period. San Jose, Calif., Councilmember Lan Diep literally used Captain America’s symbol. When white supremacist Richard Spencer was punched in the face, people used Captain America among their arguments why that was good.

Some use Cap as a symbol of resistance against President Trump. Groben doesn’t have a problem with that. “We all find whatever we need in a particular character, whatever that may be,” she explained. “So I can’t say that the way anyone is using the character is wrong. If that’s what they see in the character, then that’s what works for them.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made Captain America more Libertarian in nature — he’s currently in hiding from governing bodies. Meanwhile, Marvel comics made waves by making Captain America a Hydra agent in recent issues after he was brainwashed by Red Skull. This is to say, even Marvel has multiple interpretations of the character.

