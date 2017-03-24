In Theaters This Weekend: Go to ‘Power Rangers’ or Get a ‘Life’?

The weekend of March 24, 2017, is a crowded one, with four wide releases — Saban’s Power Rangers, Life, CHIPS, and Wilson.

Up first, Power Rangers (PG-13) reboots the ’90s series about kids, played by RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Becky G., and Ludi Lin, with superpowers. Director Dean Israelite’s gritty version of the series isn’t receiving Marvel-grade reviews, but there’s still fun to be had.

Next up, Life (R) depicts a team of astronauts — Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ariyon Bakare — trapped in a space station with a rapidly evolving alien life form. Critics find director Daniel Espinosa’s Life to be a solid, taut thriller that unfortunately doesn’t add much to the alien movie genre.

Thirdly, CHIPS (R) brings the ’70s series about California Highway Patrol officers to the big screen with Dax Shepard, Michael Peña, Adam Brody, and Kristen Bell. Critics are panning director Shepard’s risqué retelling of the classic show, but they find him and Peña to make a great pair.

Lastly, Wilson (R) is the tale of a lonely man (Woody Harrelson) being reunited with his ex-wife and meeting his teenage daughter. Laura Dern, Cheryl Hines, and Judy Greer also star in the film directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins), from a script written by Daniel Clowes (Ghost World) and based on his comic book. Harrelson’s performance as the titular Wilson won over most reviewers despite the movie’s overall lack of heart.

