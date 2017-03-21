Bryan Cranston Morphs Into the Red Power Ranger on 'The Late Show'

‘

On The Late Show Monday, Bryan Cranston visited to promote Power Rangers and dressed as the Red Power Ranger, despite not being a Power Ranger. Stephen Colbert introduced Cranston as “one of the finest, most distinguished actors of our generation.” Cranston then strutted out in a head-to-toe Red Power Ranger uniform.

Cranston mused about his acting prowess though his red helmet, saying, “I do try to approach each character with a level of dignity.”

When Colbert found out that Cranston wasn’t playing an actual Power Ranger in the movie, Cranston sadly admitted, “Well, I’ve always wanted to be a Ranger.”

Luckily, Cranston gets all the glory of playing disembodied head Zordon in the film, which is just as good.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 on CBS.

