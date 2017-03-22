Did Michael Peña Just Reveal the Plot of the 'Ant-Man' Sequel? And Did Dax Shepard Squeal On Him to Marvel?

The first rule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that you don’t talk about what’s going to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it’s a regulation Ant-Man star Michael Peña almost violated when he visited Yahoo Movies to talk about his upcoming comedy, CHiPs, due in theaters on Friday, March 24. Asked what his small-time criminal character, Luis, might have been up to while his size-changing superhero buddy (Paul Rudd) was fighting on Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War, the actor came thisclose to revealing what’s in store for Luis in the 2018 sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. “I think he was just taking time off…oh god, I can’t tell you anything about that!” (Watch the video above.)

That’s when Peña’s CHiPs co-star, Dax Shepard, who also directed the cop comedy based on the popular late ’70s/early ’80s TV show, decided to have some fun with his flustered friend. “No, no, he hasn’t said anything — I’m sorry, I’m on with Marvel,” Shepard joked, putting his finger to a non-existent earpiece. Peña did feel safe revealing that he’s received the final pitch for Ant-Man and the Wasp and promises, “It’s going to be awesome.” But that’s about all he can say to us, or even his own family, for that matter. Not that his young son would even care about spoilers. “All he cares about is books and Minecraft,” Peña admits. “He watched [Ant-Man] and for a week, I was like the cool dad, and after that, I’m nothing.”

‘CHiPs’: Watch a trailer:



