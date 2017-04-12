'Hell on Earth' Trailer: Oscar-Nominated 'Restrepo' Filmmakers Explore War in Syria (Exclusive)

The bloodshed and heartbreak consuming Syria continues to command international attention, particularly in light of last week’s chemical attack that killed 72 people.

The origin and escalation of the ongoing Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, will be explored in National Geographic’s upcoming documentary Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS (watch the exclusive trailer above).

Co-directed by Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested (who previously collaborated on the 2010 Oscar-nominated Afghanistan War doc Restrepo), the tense film pulls from nearly 1,000 hours of footage to chronicle the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, the rise of the Islamic State, and the plight of the nation’s civilians caught helplessly in the crossfire.

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS will premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and will open in select theaters and air on National Geographic this spring.

