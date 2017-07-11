'Guardians Vol. 2' Bringing Deleted Scenes, More Hasselhoff Home in Blu-ray/Digital Editions

The Guardians are heading home… and they’re bringing the Hoff along for the ride. Disney and Marvel Studios announced specs today for the digital and Blu-ray editions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and included in the 80-plus minutes of bonus materials is a brand spankin’ new music video featuring the vocal stylings of Mr. David Hasselhoff.

As fans know, the Hoff is a running joke in the film; Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) pretends that the ’80s icon is his dad; Quill’s real dad, the shape-shifting Ego, assumes the guise of Hasselhoff during the sequel’s climax; and, during the end credits, the erstwhile Knight Rider raps “Guardians Inferno,” a ditty penned by franchise mastermind James Gunn. For the home version of Vol. 2, Hasselhoff has shot a music video for the tune — guaranteed to be huge in Germany.

The Blu-ray will also contain two deleted scenes and two extended scenes, gag reel, a making-of featurette, intro and audio commentary by Gunn. The digital version will include all that plus breakdowns of three key scenes as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Ride that recently opened at Disneyland.

Vol. 2 will be available on digital services and Disney Movies Anywhere on Aug. 8 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 22.

Watch: The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Crew on That Big Death Scene:



Get more Guardians goodness from Yahoo Movies: