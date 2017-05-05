‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ End-Credit Scenes Explainer, and What They Might Mean to Marvel Cinematic Universe (Spoilers!)

By Ethan Alter and Marcus Errico

Warning: This post contains big spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; proceed with caution.

With the notable exception of Baby Groot, everything about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is supersized. James Gunn’s sequel to his 2014 hit boasts more classic rock songs, more special effects-powered set-pieces, and more credit scenes than its predecessor or, for that matter, any Marvel movie to date. By the director’s own admission, Vol. 2 features five — that’s right, five — bonus moments that play out while the credits are rolling, meaning you’ll have to delay that trip to the bathroom until the theater lights come up.

Two of these five scenes are purely comedic: In the first, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) tries to master Yondu’s telekinetic arrow he inherited following his friend and fellow Ravager’s death. The fourth sequence, meanwhile, forces Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) to play angry father to a surly teenage Groot (Vin Diesel), who is none too eager to clean up his living quarters. But some Marvel knowledge is required for the other three segments, which mingle teasing setups for Vol. 3 with several deep-cut references to the company’s comic-book universe. If you’re still scratching your head about why Stan Lee is hanging out with a bunch of bald giants or who (or what) Adam might be, read on for our deconstruction of what these moments mean for the Guardians, as well as the future of the MCU.

What’s Sylvester Stallone Doing in a Marvel Movie?

Stallone starred in another sci-fi comic-book adaptation in 1995’s Judge Dredd. (Photo: Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures) More

The appearance of Sly, Michelle Yeoh, and Ving Rhames joining together to mourn Yondu (Michael Rooker) at the end of the movie might seem to the casual fan like nothing more than some cool celebrity cameos. But the second closing-credits vignette of this new team offers a deeper explanation. As fans of Marvel’s old-school Guardians comics will happily tell you, Stallone’s character, Stakar Ogord, is not only bringing together his fellow Ravagers — he is also reassembling a version of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

A quick history lesson: The core Guardians we know from the movies — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot — are based on a 2008 Marvel Comics reboot of the team. Before that, the Guardians, which first appeared in a 1969 issue of Marvel Super-Heroes, had an evolving roster; its most indelible lineup from the 1970s included Yondu, Stakar (better known by his heroic moniker Starhawk), the powerful Charlie-27, the crystalline being Martinex T’Naga, and eventually Stakar’s sister Aleta.

Starhawk (top) is flanked by fellow Guardians (from left) Charlie-27, Yondu, Martinex, and Vance Astro, who didn’t make the Vol. 2 cameo parade. (Credit: Marvel Comics) More

Stallone is Starhawk, Rhames is Charlie-27, and Yeoh is Aleta. With Martinex, played by Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum, introduced earlier in the film, Gunn has performed the meta maneuver of reforming the early comic Guardians by having Stallone’s Stakar getting his old band of Ravagers back together. The Vol. 2 end-credits crew also includes the android Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus) and the CGI alien sorcerer Krugarr, relatively minor characters who allied with the comic-book Guardians in the early 1990s.