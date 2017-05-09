How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Hints at Marvel’s ‘Infinity War’ Future

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was an unqualified smash this weekend, grossing $145 million at the domestic box office and cementing its status as one of Marvel’s crown jewels. Or perhaps we should say, Guardians one of the prized stones in Marvel’s gold power glove, given that such a device will now take center stage in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will feature Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company joining forces with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). And while James Gunn’s sequel does little to overtly set up the studio’s forthcoming all-star extravaganza (set to debut May 4, 2018), Vol. 2 does provide two small — but immensely telling — clues about how that super-team-up blockbuster may play out.

Warning: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spoilers to follow.

The first hint comes toward the conclusion of Vol. 2, when half-mechanical Nebula (Karen Gillan) takes her leave of sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana), promising to find and kill Thanos. The reason for her fury was established in the original Guardians — Thanos is Nebula and Gamora’s adoptive father, and his desire to turn his girls into his sidekick–warrior–minions involved pitting them in battle against each other. When Nebula would lose those skirmishes (which made Gamora the favorite of Thanos), she would have an organic piece of herself replaced with a cybernetic part, a situation that invariably left her furious and hell-bent on exacting revenge on her daddy.

Nebula and Gamora have serious sibling issues in Guardians of the Galaxy. (Credit: Marvel Studios) More

The fact that the only Vol. 2 reference to Thanos comes from Nebula when she expresses her vengeful plans suggests that she’ll not only be participating in Infinity War, but that she may assume a key role in eventually topping the villain. Lending further credence to that idea is the 1991 comics mini-series The Infinity Gauntlet, which — far more than its follow-up, 1992’s Infinity War — boasts a premise similar to next year’s Marvel series. That’s because, in The Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos acquires the six Infinity Stones in his gold gauntlet and, with ultimate power, immediately murders half the universe. In retaliation, a collection of Earth’s superheroes (along with all sorts of cosmic beings) band together to stop him from destroying reality — and, towards its conclusion, Nebula (in this case, his granddaughter, which he has transformed into a zombie) who wrestles control of the gauntlet from Thanos, thus halting his homicidal rampage.

Nebula swipes the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos as Dr. Strange, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Drax, Adam Warlock, and Thor look on. (Credit: Marvel Comics) More

As Karen Gillan recently revealed, Nebula was originally slated to die in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, only to have her fate rewritten a number of times until they finally settled on making her a key part of the franchise. And we also know that Nebula is one of Gunn’s personal favorites, as he’s stated that she’d be the character he’d most like to spin off into a solo film. That hardly makes it sound like Nebula is destined for background duty going forward; on the contrary, all indications are that she’ll continue to be a prime factor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that, in turn, solidifies the possibility that she could be facing off against her purple daddy in the not-so-distant future.

