'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Adds a (Rob) Zombie to Its Vocal Cast





With a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to have personality to spare when it blasts into theaters this summer. And yet James Gunn is apparently of the belief that you can never have too much of a good thing as we learn another larger-than-life star is lending his talents to the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Courtesy of new Instagram pics in which he’s seen standing beside Gunn (via Uproxx), Rob Zombie has revealed that he’s recently recorded a vocal part for the Guardians sequel. While Zombie’s own photo caption gives away nothing, Gunn’s Instagram post (see below) indicates that fans will have to figure out who the rocker-filmmaker is voicing on their own:

“There are two things you can be sure of in my films: 1) There will be a character named Fitzgibbon. And 2) There will be a @robzombieofficial voice cameo. Yesterday Rob came by to lend his voice to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now it’ll be up to you guys to find it. #GotGVol2 #robzombie”





This shouldn’t come as an enormous surprise to Guardians fans, given that Zombie lent his inimitable skills to the 2015 original by voicing an (unseen) “Ravager Navigator” on Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) spaceship. Nonetheless, it should help further amplify the musically inclined electricity of Vol. 2, which will also star Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, and the one and only Sylvester Stallone when it rocks into theaters on May 5.

