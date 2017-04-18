'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Is a Family Affair, Says Cast and Crew in Exclusive New Video

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will remain in good hands for the foreseeable future, now that writer/director James Gunn has announced (via Facebook) that he’ll be sticking around to helm its third installment. Before he can complete his intergalactic superhero trilogy, however, he’ll first deliver its second chapter, this May’s Vol. 2. And ahead of that highly anticipated bow, we have an exclusive featurette that provides a comprehensive overview of what to expect from Star-Lord and company’s latest adventure.

In the above video, Gunn reveals that Vol. 2 is primarily concerned with letting audiences get to know its heroes in a deeper way, from Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) to his father (Kurt Russell) to Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to everyone’s favorite tiny tree, Baby Groot (Vin Diesel). Furthermore, it’ll add three new members to the Guardians team — Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Kelmentieff) — which will help further the notion that the film is really about being a family, and all the complications that entails.

Boasting interviews with the cast, clips from the film, and behind-the-scenes footage from its production, our exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 video should provide fans with a tantalizing taste of what’s in store for the motley Marvel team in their upcoming summer spectacular. You can watch it above, and see the film in theaters beginning on May 5.

