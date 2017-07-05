'The Fate of the Furious' Blu-ray Exclusive Clip: Vin Diesel on His Screen Chemistry With Charlize Theron

The eighth time was still a charm for the Fast and Furious franchise, as The Fate of the Furious raced into theaters in April and, by the end of its theatrical run, had grossed an amazing $1.2 billion globally ($225 million of its total came from the U.S.). That haul proved that the series still has plenty of gas left in its tank, this despite the fact that the run-up to its debut included numerous reports about the ongoing beef between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “ The Rock” Johnson. And while its Digital HD debut (on June 27) has already let some fans catch up on its high-octane action — which concerns Diesel’s Dom breaking bad alongside Charlize Theron’s villain, and Johnson and Jason Statham leading an effort to thwart their plans — it’ll make its proper home video debut next week. Ahead of that bow, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive first look at a clip from its special features-laden release (watch it above).

In “Chemistry,” Diesel says he knew from the outset that F. Gary Gray was the man for the behind-the-camera job on The Fate of the Furious, because he was sure the filmmaker would be able to bring out Dom’s darker side. Gray, for his part, touts the “electrifying” chemistry between Diesel and Theron, who are at odds with each other in the film and yet joined together in an unlikely alliance — leading to a dynamic that he says is “something you’ve never seen before,” and which Diesel claims you won’t soon forget.

The Fate of the Furious will roar onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on July 11, with more than an hour of never-before-seen features, including a director’s cut of the film, a commentary from director Gray, and numerous behind-the-scenes peeks.

