'Fantastic Beasts 2' Posts Casting Call For Five Teen Roles, Including Newt Scamander

The official Harry Potter saga concluded its cinematic run with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, but that doesn’t mean it was all over for J.K. Rowling’s franchise. It’s going strong on stage (with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a smash in London that’s headed for Broadway in 2018) and on screen, courtesy of last year’s prequel spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. That movie is just the first in a planned series, and while clues about its sequel remain scarce, we’re getting some idea about how it’ll tie into the original storyline — via a new casting call.

Harry Potter fan-central Pottermore has posted an announcement that Warner Bros. is on the lookout for five young actors for Fantastic Beasts 2. Specifically, they’re looking for three actors, ages 13 to 16, to play youthful versions of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, his close friend Leta Lestrange, and another character identified as Sebastian. In addition, they’re looking at 16- and 18-year-old actors to embody the teen Gellert Grindelwald and his friend-turned-rival, Albus Dumbledore — the latter of whom was played in the initial movie series by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, and will be played in Fantastic Beasts 2 as a middle-aged adult by Jude Law.

While this casting call doesn’t indicate precisely what the upcoming film’s plot will concern, it’s safe to assume it’ll delve into the backstory of Hogwarts’ most famous headmaster, and his relationship with Redmayne’s Newt during his time at the school. For more info, check out the notice at Pottermore; Fantastic Beasts 2 is currently scheduled for release in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Exclusive Deleted Scene: To Catch a Demiguise:

