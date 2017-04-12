Jude Law to Play Young Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

Jude Law (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP)

Jude Law has been tapped to play a young Dumbledore in the Warner Bros. sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

David Yates is directing the followup to last year's Harry Potter spinoff, which is slated to hit theaters in 2018.

The first film's central foursome Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler are all set to return for the sequel, featuring a script written by J.K. Rowling. Unlike the initial movie's New York City setting, the followup takes place in Paris and Watford, England.

Law's casting puts him opposite Johnny Depp, who was revealed to be the infamous wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first film. Dumbledore and Grindelwald were friends when they were teens, but grew apart after Dumbledore suffered a devastating family loss. Grindelwald then grew into one of the most powerful dark wizards in history. "Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was." Rowling has said.

Specifically of the sequel, Rowling has noted, "You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man. We'll see him at that formative period of his life."

Read more: 'Fantastic Beasts': 5 Things to Expect in the Sequel