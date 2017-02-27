'Fantastic Beasts' Wins First Oscar for 'Harry Potter' Franchise

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

You're a winner, Harry.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them won the award for best costume design at the Oscars, making it the first Academy Award for the Harry Potter franchise.

Colleen Atwood's 1920s looks for the Warner Bros. prequel beat out the nominated costumes of Allied (Joanna Johnston), Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle), Jackie (Madeline Fontaine) and La La Land (Mary Zophres). A 12-time nominee, Atwood previously won Oscars for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha and Alice in Wonderland.

Throughout the years, the eight Harry Potter films nabbed 12 nominations in the categories of production design, visual effects, cinematography, costumes, makeup and score. However, the blockbusters based on J.K. Rowling's books always left the ceremony empty-handed.

"I didn't realize that - that's shocking," Atwood told reporters backstage after her win. "Because there's so much incredible kind of artistry in the Harry Potter movies. I think maybe the fact that this movie, J.K. Rowling's creation is set in the 1920s, which kind of keyed off a different sort of visual sense, might be the kind of obvious thing. But I can't believe they never won for that incredible clockwork creation of Stuart Craig in the Harry Potter movies."

Though Atwood was initially intimidated to join the franchise, she said she was inspired by the story's setting. "It was such an amazing times of dreams for everyone - the '20s is a great period to tweak into magic because it is very graphic," she explained. "I treated it as my own visual canon and set myself free."

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts stars Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander who travels to the U.S. for the first time. Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo and Ron Perlman are among the cast of the film, which marked Rowling's screenwriting debut.

The prequel grossed $811 million at the worldwide box office, and will be followed by four further installments (the next film will bow in 2018). At the Oscars, it was also nominated for best production design.

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.