Dwayne Johnson Goes to Movie Sequel Hell and Back in Spoof Video

Dwayne Johnson seems game for just about anything on screen. Even though he’s already starring in an almost unending string of upcoming potential blockbusters, including this May’s Baywatch, this winter’s Jumanji, and Rampage, Skyscraper, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam in the years ahead — to name just a few — why would anyone think Johnson is anywhere close to ready for a break? So, along comes a new spoof from GQ, which finds The Rock still fielding offers, with oddly abundant opportunities at starring roles in sequels to hits of the past.

In the sketch, Johnson meets with his agent (played by Tituss Burgess of Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), whose pitches let us see what it might be like if Johnson played Joe Pesci’s standup comedian son in Goodfellas 2; a tattooed grown-up variation of Kevin McCallister in a Home Alone reboot; a fur trapper with overly sexual feelings for a bear in a romantic comedy version of The Revenant; and an awkwardly dancing weirdo in a Napoleon Dynamite follow-up.

While Johnson in the clip seems less than gung-ho about any of the above ideas, this latest pass-around web video certainly proves that there’s little he can’t do well — or, at least, charmingly. To enjoy his latest batch of potential (fake) projects, the GQ video awaits above. And to see Johnson in true comedic action, Baywatch is right around the corner, landing in theaters on May 25.

Dwayne Johnson Talks About His DC Comic Book Character:

