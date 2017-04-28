Dwayne Johnson Talks Up 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins for Potential Team-Up on 'Jungle Cruise'

Dwayne Johnson is currently starring in The Fate of the Furious, is set to headline next month’s Baywatch, will lead the charge of this winter’s Jumanji, and has many future projects in the pipeline after that. He’s arguably the hardest working man in Hollywood — and officially its highest earner — and for at least one of his future blockbusters, he likes the idea of teaming up with a director who knows a thing or two about crafting large-scale cinematic “Wonder.”

In a new article at AP’s The Big Story (via Collider), Lindsey Bahr writes that Johnson is a big admirer of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, and suggests she’s on his short list as a possible director for his upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, based on Disney’s popular theme park attraction. As he says:

“Patty has that really cool edge… I felt like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like Jungle Cruise. Plus, you know what? I’m just a big fan.”

Given the dearth of female directors making tentpole Hollywood films, a second Jenkins big-budget assignment — alongside Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, and Ava DuVernay’s March 2018 A Wrinkle in Time — would be an encouraging sign that perhaps such behind-the-camera gender barriers are finally beginning to crumble. More specifically, it’s a further boost to Jenkins, whose Wonder Woman — starring Gal Gadot as the DC Comics Amazonian heroine — is set to be one of this summer’s biggest superhero extravaganzas. To read more about Jenkins and her comic book adaptation, head over to AP’s The Big Story.

Dwayne Johnson Wanted to Be Jack Reacher, but Lost Out to Tom Cruise:

Read More from Yahoo Movies: