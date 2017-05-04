Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Rampage' Details, Photos From the Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Hollywood’s preeminent larger-than-life star, a fact reconfirmed in last month’s The Fate of the Furious, and undoubtedly to be underlined by this Memorial Day weekend’s Baywatch (and then again in December’s Jumanji). Yet of all his upcoming projects, perhaps the one most suited to his gargantuan persona — and physique — is Rampage, the adaptation of the classic arcade game coming in 2018. It’ll star Johnson as a scientist who must stop a trio of genetically enhanced monster-animals from tearing the country apart. With production now under way, the actor wasted no time sharing some details about the plot and a couple of photos from the set for his fans.





In the Instagram shot above, Johnson stands side-by-side with 6’9″ actor Jason Liles. The Rock introduces him in the photo’s caption as man handling the motion-capture reference for George, a silverback gorilla and Johnson’s character’s best pal. The plot synopsis accompanying the snapshot makes it sound like the film will provide its hero with very personal motivation to put a halt to the titanic creatures’ reign of terror.

‘Rampage’ video game title screen More

This presumably means the other two monsters in Rampage — a wolf and a lizard (see how they looked in the video game title screen above) — will be the remorseless villains, while George will be the sympathetic beast who, we can only speculate, eventually shares a climactic, oh-so-meaningful interspecies look (and embrace) with Johnson, à la Chris Pratt and his raptor buddy in Jurassic World. In case you were wondering what CGI George will look like, Johnson uploaded another photo from the set featuring his birthday cake, which sports a goofy photo of him being clutched in the arms of his simian pal.





Rampage co-stars Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacey, Marley Shelton, and P.J. Byrne. It’s set to storm into theaters on April 20, 2018.

