'Dunkirk' Trailer: Christopher Nolan Delivers Epic-Scaled Wartime Action

Christopher Nolan may have helped usher in our modern age of superhero cinema with The Dark Knight trilogy, but he remains, first and foremost, an old-school filmmaker. That’s more than apparent in the full trailer for his latest Dunkirk, which suggests that he’s going to deliver a truly larger-than-life vision of World War II chaos and heroism with his based-on-real-events tale of the evacuation of 400,000 stranded Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940.

In the above clip, we get our fullest look yet at Dunkirk, which will tackle its against-all-odds subject matter from three perspectives — land, sea and air — through stories involving Kenneth Branagh’s commander, Tom Hardy’s pilot, and Mark Rylance’s civilian skipper, who ventures into the thick of battle on his personal boat to aid in the effort. More striking than any one plot detail, however, is the grand scope of Nolan’s set pieces, which boast the sort of overpowering widescreen imagery that make the film seem like a must-see on a big screen.

Also co-starring Cillian Murphy, James D’Arcy, Fionn Whitehead and One Direction’s Harry Styles, Dunkirk will look to deliver a gargantuan WWII spectacle when it arrives in theaters (including IMAX) on July 21. You can check out its latest trailer above.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: