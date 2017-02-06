'Doctor Strange' Consultant Explains Science Behind Marvel Blockbuster's Mind-Blowing Multiverse

Marvel’s Doctor Strange is a movie about a surgeon who becomes a mystical sorcerer with the ability to travel between different dimensions. Nonetheless, when it came time to craft its otherworldly script, director Scott Derrickson enlisted a scientist to help develop the push-pull between its hero’s rational worldview and his newfound magical powers. That expert was Alan Frank, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester (as well as a regular contributor to NPR and The New York Times) who — thanks to his long-standing relationship with the filmmaker — served as a consultant on the superhero saga. In advance of Doctor Strange’s home-video release (Feb. 14 on Digital HD; Feb. 28 on Blu-ray and DVD), we spoke with Frank about consciousness, the multiverse, and whether humans can look forward to a future of astral projection.

Were you always a big comics fan, even before your Doctor Strange consultancy came about?

Alan Frank: Yes, I’m a fan going way back. I have a lot of memories of going down to the corner store — or the corner kiosk – and buying Marvel. I got into buying comics when I was about 11 or 12, and my dad was a writer, and he was always going, “Oh man, why are you reading those things?” And I’d say, “Oh no, Dad. They’re really great. They’ve got big words. I just learned the word ‘synopsis’ from this! [laughs]”

The story I love to tell is, when my kids were growing up, we were just as likely to read the Iron Man origin story as we were to read Goodnight Moon. My kids know all the origin stories. And I’ve been a big fan of the movies too. So when the opportunity came to be a consultant, I was totally pumped.

Was Doctor Strange, in particular, always a title you loved? Or were you more of a DC guy…

Oh no, not DC! I’ve never been a fan of DC. The great thing about Marvel was always the fact that they were embedded in the real world — you know, Spider-Man is swinging around NYC. With Marvel, the characters had real problems. Getting superpowers just made your life worse, you know? [laughs] I loved that vision — that you’re just a regular jerk, but you have superpowers and you feel like you have to do something good with them. So it’s always been Marvel.

Related: What ‘Doctor Strange’ Means to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

But the interesting thing was, Doctor Strange was not one of my favorites. I hardly ever read Dr. Strange, because it was about magic, and I was a young science kid. You know, I wanted to be bitten by a radioactive spider or build myself a super-technological suit. I was a young reductionist physicist.

Given that disinterest, how did you get involved with Dr. Strange? Did you have any prior experience working as a movie consultant?

Because I do a lot of popular writing for NPR and The New York Times — and I’ve also written a few books — I’ve had a number of times when I’ve worked with artists on novels, or plays. Although this was my first experience with movies.

The story of how I got involved with this has to do with my first book. I’m not a reductionist anymore — I’m a lapsed reductionist. And my first book was about science and spirituality. Somebody gave [Doctor Strange director] Scott Derrickson that book, because I’m an atheist with an interest in human spiritual endeavor, and Scott is a theist — you know, he’s religious — with a strong interest in, and appreciation for, science. We started talking 10 years ago, and sometimes when I’d come to L.A., we’d maybe get dinner and talk more, and we’d exchange books over the years. And a couple of times, he had the idea to have me consult on something, but nothing happened with those.

So when he got tapped for Doctor Strange, he contacted me, and asked if I’d be interested. And I was like, “Yeah!” Even though Doctor Strange wasn’t my favorite, I loved the idea of what could be done with it. Because there’s a major problem with Doctor Strange, which is that Marvel has built its universe with these very science-y rules. For example, Thor is not a god; he’s just like a super-advanced alien. So how do you include Doctor Strange — who is explicitly drawing from occult powers — into that universe? When Scott asked me if I wanted to be a part of it, we immediately started talking about the ways to do that.

Read More