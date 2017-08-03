'Death Wish' Trailer: Bruce Willis Channels Charles Bronson as Vigilante in Eli Roth Remake

Bruce Willis is one of cinema’s preeminent tough guys, and while he’s lately spent considerable time making direct-to-VOD genre movies (of, shall we say, varying quality), he’ll be returning to more comfortable A-list environs this November. That’s when Death Wish arrives, with Willis starring in a role originally made famous by Charles Bronson in a series of films that began in 1974, all of which concern a family man driven to take the law into his own hands after a personal tragedy. And today, we have our first look at the bald badass in action in the movie’s first trailer (watch it above).

Arriving on the heels of Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive photos from the project, as well as our chat with director Eli Roth — who said he “wanted to bring back that great, classic Bruce Willis we all know and love and just do a fun, badass update of a revered classic” — the initial trailer offers few surprises but plenty of gunfire. Hewing closely to the outline of its predecessor, Willis plays Paul Kersey, a man who reacts to a home invasion that brutalizes his wife and daughter by arming himself to the teeth and hunting down those responsible for this heinous crime. Along the way, he decides to become judge, jury, and executioner to just about any cretin who crosses his path, thereby becoming a New York City vigilante folk hero as well as a shadowy figure (wearing a trademark hooded sweatshirt) wanted by the cops.

‘Death Wish’ 2017 remake first poster (Photo: MGM) More

Co-staring Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise, Mike Epps, and Elisabeth Shue, Death Wish should bring some distinctly R-rated mayhem to the awards season when it arrives in theaters on Nov. 22. Ahead of that bow, you can see its debut trailer as well as new poster above.

