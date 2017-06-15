Bruce Willis Wants Jason Momoa to Return His Dog in 'Once Upon a Time in Venice' Exclusive Clip

When are these bad guys going to realize that you never mess with a man’s dog?

Roughly a thousand henchmen learned that lesson the hard way after Keanu Reeves‘ pup was killed in the crowd favorite John Wick, and now Bruce Willis will surely make some folks die hard after his furry friend is dognapped in the new comedic action thriller Once Upon a Time in Venice.

As you can see in the exclusive clip above, Venice Beach P.I. Steve Ford (Willis) just had his home robbed, but all he wants when he tracks down the suspects (led by Spyder, played by Jason Momoa) is his beloved pooch Buddy back.

Spyder puts a $4,000 price tag on the pet. But really it’s just the beginning for these two, as Ford will eventually be lured into helping Spyder track down some stolen cocaine and cash in exchange for Buddy.

Directed by Mark Cullen from a script he co-wrote with brother Rob Cullen (the pair previously scripted Willis’ 2010 action-comedy Cop Out), Once Upon a Time in Venice also stars John Goodman, Thomas Middleditch, Famke Janssen, Stephanie Sigman, Adam Goldberg, Kal Penn, Christopher McDonald, and Wood Harris. It opens in theaters and on video-on-demand Friday, June 16.

‘Once Upon a Time in Venice’: Watch the trailer:





Read more from Yahoo Movies: