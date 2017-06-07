'First Kill' Trailer and Poster: Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen Tangle in the Great Outdoors (Exclusive)

Anakin Skywalker, meet John McClane.

Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episodes I-III) and Bruce Willis (Die Hard: Episodes I-V) meet in the new thriller First Kill, and from the looks of the film’s trailer (watch it exclusively above), the fatalities may not stop at one.

Will (Christensen) is a Wolf of Wall Street who takes his family for a retreat at the cabin where he grew up. After witnessing a shooting in the woods, though, his young son Danny (Ty Shelton, in his film debut), is kidnapped by a criminal involved in a recent bank heist. Willis’s rugged police chief is on the case, but in order to save his son, Will has no choice but to aid the robbers and help them evade capture.

Directed by Steven C. Miller (who also directed Willis in the 2015 thriller Extraction) and written by Nick Gordon, First Kill also stars Gethin Anthony, Megan Leonard, Tyler Jon Olson, and Shea Buckner.

The film opens in theaters and on demand July 21.

Check out the Yahoo Movies exclusive poster:

