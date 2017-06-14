How Did 'Captain Phasma' Survive Starkiller Base? Marvel Will Answer 'Force Awakens' Burning Question

After “Who are Rey’s parents?” perhaps the biggest unanswered question from Star Wars: The Force Awakens is how Captain Phasma, the chromed-out stormtrooper commander, managed to get off Starkiller Base before the weaponized planet exploded.

As you undoubtedly recall, Phasma was tossed into a trash compactor by Han Solo, Finn, and Chewbacca. That’s the last we saw of the towering trooper before the base was blown up. But, thanks to the The Last Jedi trailer, we know the character (played by Gwendoline Christie) is back for Episode VIII. Marvel, which previously devoted a one-off comic book to how C-3PO got his red arm, will show us the presumably harrowing details of her escape in Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi— Captain Phasma.

“The Star Wars films, with so many fantastic characters, obviously can’t be a ‘Phasma story,’ and it’s especially cool that Phasma is getting explored in depth in both her forthcoming novel and comic book,” series writer Kelly Thompson said in a press release.

“The most exciting thing to me about our miniseries is that we were given the awesome responsibility of bridging a gap between Force Awakens and Last Jedi — of answering the question of what happened to Phasma after she went into that trash chute. Anytime you get to write official Star Wars is pretty incredible, but getting to decide what that link is, for a super intriguing character in some of the most epic movies of all time, is next level!”

Here’s a sneak peek at the first issue: