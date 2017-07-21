'Death Note' Clip: Nat Wolff's Teen, Egged On By Willem Dafoe-Voiced Demon, Has a Little Gruesome 'Fun' (NSFW)

Netflix is slowly but surely becoming a major producer of original films. On the heels of this summer’s War Machine and Okja, it’ll debut yet another of its self-financed high-profile projects this August with Death Note, an adaptation of a popular Japanese manga series about a teenager with a notebook that gives him god-like powers over life and death — and makes him the target of a computer-genius detective. So far, we’ve seen trailer 1 and trailer 2, and with only a month to go before it arrives on the streaming service, after a panel at Comic-Con, we get a preview of a full NSFW scene (watch it above).

In this clip from the movie (directed by Blair Witch’s Adam Wingard, who’s next set to helm Godzilla vs. Kong), Death Note’s protagonist Light Turner (Nat Wolff) has his first encounter with Ryuk, the demon who kills anyone whose name Light writes in his notebook. More than just a murderer, however, Ryuk — voiced by Willem Dafoe — is also a persistent sidekick to Light throughout Death Note, goading him into ever-more-malevolent action, just as he does during this initial encounter, which serves as a sort of tutorial for Light about the way the notebook operates.

If nothing else, Wingard’s Death Note will feature infinitely better CGI for Ryuk than the prior big-screen adaptation (2006’s identically titled Japanese feature), which boasted arguably the worst computer-generated effects in movie history. You can see if the rest of the film also delivers when it arrives on Netflix on August 25.

‘Death Note’ Director Adam Wingard’s ‘Blair Witch’: Watch a trailer:

