Julianne Moore and Todd Haynes Reunite in First 'Wonderstruck' Trailer

Todd Haynes’ most recent film, 2015’s Carol, earned six Academy Award nominations. For his follow-up, he’s reteaming with Julianne Moore — with whom he collaborated on 1995’s Safe and 2002’s Far From Heaven — for Wonderstruck, which premiered to acclaim at this past May’s Cannes Film Festival, and is set to be the Centerpiece selection of this fall’s New York Film Festival. Now, a new theatrical trailer has arrived (watch it above) that will likely amplify expectations for the award-season hopeful.

Adapted from Brian Selznick’s illustrated children’s novel (by the author himself), Haynes’ film is a fractured affair: Its story takes place in two time periods separated by half a century. Concerning runaway deaf kids in both the past and present, Haynes’ film was hailed by The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney, who wrote that, “Alive with the magic of pictures and the mysteries of silence, this is an uncommonly grownup film about children, communication, connection and memory.” While its debut teaser is light on narrative details — and only ever-so-briefly shows Moore in action — its collection of dazzling, inventive visuals (set to the sounds of David Bowie’s “Ground Control to Major Tom”) suggests the critical reaction at Cannes may well be repeated stateside.

Starring Moore, Michelle Williams, Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Amy Hargreaves, and Tom Noonan, Wonderstruck is set for release on Oct. 20.

Todd Haynes Talks ‘Wonderstruck’ Starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams at Cannes 2017:

