'Brigsby Bear' Trailer and Poster: Kyle Mooney Seeks Connection and a Magical Talking Bear

In the independent comedy Brigsby Bear (in select theaters July 28), a young man named James (SNL‘s Kyle Mooney) finds out that his whole life is a lie — his parents, his home, and worst of all, his favorite TV show. Raised on a children’s-adventure series about a heroic talking bear named Brigsby, created by the man he thought was his father (Mark Hamill), James has no other pop culture references or obsessions. How can he adjust to the outside world without Brigsby by his side? As it turns out, he can’t — and that might be for the best. Watch the new trailer above, and check out the poster below.

The feature film debut of SNL director Dave McCary, the unique coming-of-age film co-stars Greg Kinnear and Claire Danes, along with many faces that will be familiar to comedy fans (including Andy Samberg, Beck Bennett, Matt Walsh, and Michaela Watkins). Brigsby Bear premiered to excellent reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will be opening in theaters across the country following its limited premiere on July 28.

