Whoopi Goldberg Wants to Make 'Sister Act 3' — as a Director

While nowadays she’s most closely associated with her hosting duties on The View, Whoopi Goldberg is an Oscar-winning actress with acclaimed credits like The Color Purple, The Player, The Lion King, and Ghost to her name. And then, of course, there are her famous nun-on-the-run comedies, the box-office smash Sister Act (1992) and its sequel, Sister Act: Back in the Habit (1993).

Goldberg was being recognized for these films and more at this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, where she was honored as a Disney Legend — and where Yahoo Movies wondered if she would ever be interested in reprising the role of Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer forced into witness protection at a convent, in Sister Act 3.

“I think that there will be a Sister Act 3,” Goldberg told us (watch above). “But I don’t know that I would be Deloris, which is OK, because it’s time for someone to do it. But it’s such a fun piece that I’m hoping someone will do it. Maybe I’ll direct it.”

Goldberg couldn’t zero in one heir to the part, though. “Oh my God, there are a gazillion people out there that I would try. And I would sit and make people audition for me. Because you never know who it’s going to be, and it’s not somebody you think it’s gonna be.” (Might we suggest Jessica Williams?)

That’s what happened in Whoopi’s case — with the role of Deloris originally being offered to Bette Midler, who passed. “They were getting ready to throw it away, and somebody said, ‘You wanna ask the girl from Ghost? I was still the girl from Ghost. And they did!”

