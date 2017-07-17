'The Lion King': Filmmakers, Cast Reveal Little-Known Facts, From Original Title to Elton's Rejected Tunes

Simba got plenty of shine over the weekend. For the opening act, Jon Favreau took the wraps off his hugely anticipated photo-real update of The Lion King, showcasing a “Circle of Life” scene populated with eye-popping CG beasts and one adorable cub during Disney’s live-action presentation on Saturday. The classic cartoon was in the spotlight again on Sunday as filmmakers, animators, and cast members reunited to reminisce about the making of the film — and disclose some fascinating facts about a project they once nicknamed Bambi in the Jungle. Here are the highlights.

Mark Henn (Simba animator), Jim Cummings (voice of Ed), Rob Minkoff (co-director), Ernie Sebella (voice of Pumbaa), Don Hahn (executive producer), Whoopi Goldberg (voice of Shenzi), and Tony Bancroft (Pumbaa animator) at D23 Expo's Lion King anniversary panel.

Disney originally considered The Lion King a B-movie.

As the filmmakers explained, Disney did not have high hopes for the films, and they had to work hard to scrounge together a creative team.

“We couldn’t get people to work on this movie,” said executive producer Don Hahn.

Rob Minkoff, who co-directed with Roger Allers, continued: “The reason was because when we were making Lion King, it was the first time in the history of the Walt Disney Studio that two [animated] movies were going to be made at the same time: Lion King and Pocahontas… The head of the studio [presumably then-boss Jeffrey Katzenberg] got up and basically said, ‘Pocahontas is a home run. It’s West Side Story meets Romeo and Juliet meets Dances With Wolves. And Lion King, on the other hand, is kind of an experiment.”

“Our pitch was Moses meets Joseph and Hamlet in Africa, with music by Elton John,” Hahn quipped. “I think people would be surprised at how much you guys had to perform and sell the work to get Lion King up on its feet. It had really humble beginnings.”

The Lion King directors Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers pitching the "Hakuna Matata" scene in song.

“The studio head said, ‘We’re not sure about Lion King, if the movie makes $50 million, I’ll get down on my hands and knees.’ And he did,” recounted Minkoff.

Added Hahn: “The first week it made like $100 million and we forced him to get down on his hands and knees and it was fantastic.”

The Lion King wound up tallying $968 million worldwide to become the highest grossest hand-drawn animated film of all time (“We did draw with a pencil, the old-fashioned way,” Hahn noted).

Mark Henn sketching young Simba

The Lion King wasn’t the original title.

Minkoff, who was inspired by a National Geographic documentary called Lions and Hyenas: The Eternal Enemies, recalled that the original title was King of the Jungle. “We called it Bambi in Africa for obvious reasons,” Hahn added.

The first version of Elton John’s “Circle of Life” was rejected.

Minkoff explained that Elton John was too busy touring to join the filmmakers in the studio. “We would usually get songs on tape, a demo that he would perform on electric piano in his hotel room, wherever he was.” They received John’s first pass at “Circle of Life” in the mail.

“Totally different than the one we wound up with. It went, “And we’ll all join in in the circle of life,'” Minkoff said, singing the lyric as a bouncy ditty. “And we thought, ‘It’s terrible.'”

So the filmmakers used lyricist Tim Rice as their go-between to coax a “rocking anthem” from John, which he delivered. Said Minkoff: “And we were like, ‘Now that is a good song.'”

