Not Even 'Incredibles' Stars Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter Thought Pixar Would Ever Make a Sequel

As confirmed Friday at D23 Expo, Disney and Pixar will release The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018, 14 years after the original animated superhero hit became an instant favorite and eventual two-time Oscar winner.

Its two lead stars, Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter — a.k.a. Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl — were in Anaheim to tout the upcoming sequel, but both admitted to Yahoo Movies that they are surprised the film has finally come to fruition.

“I didn’t think they were going to do it,” Nelson said. “I mean, after a while you… just get really tired of waiting.”

As for why Pixar waited a nearly decade-and-a-half to follow-up the cliffhanger that ended 2004’s The Incredibles? “We don’t do a sequel at Pixar or Walt Disney Animation Studios without coming up with a great idea that is as good or better than the original,” explained the studios’ head honcho John Lasseter.

“Pixar has the integrity to not rush,” said Hunter, whose Elastigirl will take more of a lead role in Part 2 and Mr. Incredible hangs home with the kids, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. “They’re not going to put something out just because they [think] they can make money.”

