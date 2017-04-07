'Colossal' Stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis Describe What Monster Versions Of Them Would Look Like

Even though Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis would prefer you to not see the trailer for Colossal, if you have, then you know that the sci fi comedy from director Nacho Vigalondo is about a hard-drinking woman who realizes that a monster rampaging through Seoul is somehow connected to her.

When Yahoo Movies had the opportunity to sit down with Hathaway and Sudeikis, our Khail Anonymous asked them to describe what their inner monsters would look like. Hathaway answered the question in tremendous detail.

“Well, it’s not necessarily a monster version of me exactly, but the monster that I would choose to be would have sparkle fur and iridescent rainbow wings and my name would be Hugs,” answered Hathaway. “But I would also have a scorpion tail if you tried to mess with me and I would have the ability to absorb nuclear energy. So that way, if a plant shut down, I would just go and absorb it and then go into space and let it go. Or, if anyone tried to release a nuclear weapon on anybody else, I would just catch it. Nobody could hurt anybody.”

“This is fantastic,” replied Sudeikis.

“This is who I want to be,” admitted Hathaway. “This is my inner spirit monster.”

“I feel like you need to sit down with a graphic novelist for 20 minutes, dump it all out and then let he or she go make that and show back in six months.”

“The important thing is the sparkle fur.”

“Well, yeah, clearly.”

While not going into as much detail as Hathaway, Sudeikis certainly had a creative answer himself. “I was just going to say a demonic Draw 4 card from Uno,” he said. “We play a lot of Uno at my house and I’m thinking of the animated Queen of Hearts from the animated Alice in Wonderland. It’s a Draw Four, which is a good sidekick for Hugs.”

