Chris Pratt is Not A Good Dancer or Basketball Player in New 'Passengers' Behind-the-Scenes Clip
As proven by his work in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Chris Pratt is very good at being funny. And dashing. And saving the world. But as a new video from the set of his December movie Passengers makes clear, he’s not good at everything.
In the above behind-the-scenes clip, Pratt shows off his boogie-woogie moves for costar Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of the Passengers crew during the filming of the dance scene. Though Lawrence claims that he’s a far better dancer than she is, her statement largely calls into question her own skills. And as for Pratt’s hoops talent, well, let’s just say that he won’t be winning a slam dunk contest anytime soon.
What’s undeniable is that Pratt and Lawrence had a great time making Passengers, as confirmed by both the above clip, this previous blooper reel, and their many charming joint interviews. To see if that translated into a memorable big-screen pairing, you can catch the film on Digital HD or on Blu-ray and DVD, the latter of which hits store shelves on March 14.
