Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt on Who Would Win in a Fight: Mystique or Star-Lord

Passengers, now in theaters, pairs Jennifer Lawrence with Chris Pratt, their first time as co-stars. Another experience they share, from before this film, is that they’ve both played a prominent role in a superhero franchise. Lawrence finished her third (and possibly final) X-Men movie as the shape-shifting, butt-kicking mutant Mystique. Pratt will take his second turn as the human turned space adventurer Star-Lord when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is released in 2017.

When Yahoo Movies attended the junket for Passengers, we asked who would win in a hypothetical matchup. “Probably Mystique, I think,” Pratt answered first. “Because she would play on Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s lust for the cosmic curiosities of the female.”

“He’s a space ho!” Lawrence shouted in agreement.

Both Lawrence and Pratt’s many roles have brought them many fans, but we were curious which role they liked the other in the most. “My favorite role of his is probably Andy from Parks and Rec. I also really liked you as the dinosaur cowboy,” Lawrence answered, referring to Pratt’s character of Owen in Jurassic World. “That was cool.”

“Silver Linings Playbook for her,” Pratt answered next. “Just so raw and volatile, yet still so lovable and freaking awesome.”

