Chris Evans Voices His Support for a Scarlett Johansson ‘Black Widow’ Standalone Flick

Chris Evans has thrown his support behind a Black Widow standalone movie. Elle magazine asked him in a recent interview why it hasn’t happened yet.

“It would really just clean up, wouldn’t it? Scarlett [Johansson] is so good at everything she does. She’s played such a crucial part in the other films. She always makes her presence so felt — even when there are 50 different superheroes running around on screen. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens at some point in the future.”

Chris Evans at the Los Angeles premiere of Gifted earlier this month. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

There’s good reason for fans to ask the question. Last year, Marvel production president Kevin Feige said he was committed “creatively and emotionally” to a Black Widow standalone flick. In 2015, Johansson said she’d discussed a series with Feige, and Guardians of the Galaxy scribe Nicole Perlman even tweeted that she’d written a treatment in 2010-2011.

With the diversity discussion in Hollywood as relevant as ever, an action-packed, woman-centric superhero blockbuster would be a win for Marvel. It would also be a PR victory for Johansson, who had controversy of her own as Ghost in the Shell was plagued by an intense whitewashing debate, and failed to light up the box office.

Johansson at the 2017 Women in the World Summit, April 6. (Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP Images) More

If the standalone Black Widow movie happens, it probably won’t be until 2020 or later: Marvel’s current Phase 3 lineup is already a full house.





