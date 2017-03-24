Chris Evans Says It’s Up to Marvel Whether He Returns as Captain America

As of right now, there are mixed signals as to whether Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the next two Avengers films. A feature in Esquire indicated Evans was looking beyond playing Cap.

“The [upcoming Avengers movies] will be shot back to back beginning in April,” Maximillian Potter wrote. “After that, no more red-white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract.”

Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War. (Photo: Zade Rosenthal/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

When Collider chatted with the Marvel star, Evans was asked if he really was going to leave the shield behind. “It’s really not up to me,” Evans told them. “My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more.’ … I love the character. The only reason it would end is ’cause my contract is up. After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I’d be open to it.”

Evans might not have a choice. The next two Avengers movies might see some characters die, and in the comics Steve Rogers has passed the mantle to other people. Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) has been Cap in the comics, and Sam Wilson (Falcon) too. Captain America: Civil War directors Anthony and Joe Russo admitted they briefly considered killing Steve Rogers off in their movie.

