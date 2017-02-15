'As You Are' Clip: Charlie Heaton and Amandla Stenberg Mourn Kurt Cobain (Exclusive)

Where were you the moment you found out Kurt Cobain had committed suicide?

Jack (Owen Campbell), Mark (Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton), and Sarah (Hunger Games alum Amandla Stenberg) are on an impromptu road trip when word of the Nirvana frontman’s death hits the airwaves in an exclusive clip from the new drama As You Are (watch above).

The 1994-set film, named in honor of the iconic grunge act’s hit single “Come as You Are,” pieces together the high school trio’s complicated friendship after an unknown event triggers a police investigation.

Directed by 24-year-old first-time filmmaker Miles-Joris Peyrafitte (based on a script he wrote with Madison Harrison), As You Are also stars Mary Stuart Masterson, Scott Cohen, and John Scurti.

The film premiered to strong reviews at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and will open Feb. 24 in New York and March 3 in Los Angeles.

Read more: