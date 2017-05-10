'Cars 3' Reveals its 'Rocky'-ish Storyline in New 'Rivalry' Trailer

Hot-rod Lightning McQueen and his automotive buddies wheel into theaters once again this summer in Cars 3. From the looks of the Disney–Pixar threequel’s new trailer (watch it above), it’ll be the pressure a young hot shot puts on a crafty veteran coming to terms with aging that drives the story.

In the clip, McQueen (Owen Wilson) finds himself professionally put out to pasture by the new auto superstar, Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer). Determined to prove that his best days aren’t yet all behind him, McQueen commits to get himself back into fresh-from-the-factory shape. After trying a number of newfangled high-tech techniques that only frustrate him, McQueen gets back to basics out in the country with the help of Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo). In other words, it’s a variation on Rocky III and IV — complete with a beach-racing training bit (will they frolic in the water?) — but with talking cars instead of Sylvester Stallone.

Jackson Storm (left) and Lightning McQueen (right) in ‘Cars 3’ (Disney/Pixar) More

While Larry the Cable Guy’s Mater doesn’t make an appearance in the promo, we know he’ll also be joining McQueen in the movie, which will boast an impressive vocal cast that also includes Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, and Kerry Washington. Cars 3 starts its engines in U.S. theaters on June 16.

