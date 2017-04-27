'Cars 3' Exclusive: New Toy Vehicles Put Radiator Springs, Next-Gen Racers in Your Pocket

First the new Cars 3 trailer, now the new toys.

Disney unveiled the latest preview for the threequel on Wednesday, showing how Lightning McQueen tries to reboot his career following a catastrophic crash and the threat of irrelevance posed by a new generation of high-tech racers. Today, Mattel will unveil its complete line of Cars 3 offerings, from miniature vehicles of old and new characters to playsets to larger-scale interactive toys — and Yahoo Movies has your exclusive first look below.

The franchise built around animated autos has driven more merchandise sales than any other Pixar film, with Mattel’s line of die-cast cars leading the way. The toy maker, known for its Hot Wheels, has released hundreds of different Cars-branded vehicles since the first film debuted in 2006. For the new release, Mattel is refreshing its fleet and will launch with 103 vehicles, with single-car packs going for $3.99 each.

New sets include the “Crazy 8 Crashers Smash & Crash Derby Playset” ($29.99), where you use your vehicle to knock down Miss Fritter, the monster school bus; “Willy’s Butte Transforming Track Set” ($24.99), where you can launch vehicles over ramps and around loops in three different configurations; and “Travel Time Mack Playset” ($19.99), Lightning’s personal hauler that comes with the pit crew of Guido and Luigi and can accommodate four vehicles in all.

Finally, Mattel has a 20-inch Lightning McQueen ($24.99), as well as “Movie Moves” versions of McQueen and his training pal Cruz Ramirez ($29.99 each), which respond to motion, speak lines of film dialogue, and feature lights and sound effects.

