'Cars 3': Lego Does Lightning McQueen and Crew in New Brick Sets (Exclusive)

As anyone who has seen the trailers for Pixar’s upcoming Cars 3 knows, lead vehicle Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) suffers a horrible crash and requires the help of old pals like Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) and Mack (John Ratzenberger) and newcomer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) to attempt a comeback against the souped-up next-gen racers, epitomized by Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer).

Soon, thanks to Lego, you can smash and rebuild Lightning on your own. To accompany the threequel, the toy-brick mavens have 10 new sets for builders of all ages available May 1, and Yahoo Movies has your exclusive first look below.

First up, there are seven Lego Juniors sets at various price points. The largest is “Thunder Hollow Crazy 8 Race” ($34.99), which recreates a demolition-derby sequence from the film where the mud-splattered Lightning and Cruz encounter a monster school bus called Miss Fritter (Lea DeLaria) and her sidekick Broadside. Two other new vehicles are featured alongside Lightning in “Smokey’s Garage” ($24.99), the namesake vehicle (voiced by Chris Cooper) and Junior Moon (voiced by NASCAR legend Junior Johnson). Then there’s “Willy’s Butte Speed Training” ($19.99), where Sheriff (Michael Wallis) uses his radar gun to get Lightning back up to full horsepower. Finally, there’s a quartet of $9.99 sets: “Mater’s Junkyard,” “Lightning McQueen Speed Launcher,” “Guido and Luigi’s Pit Stop,” and “Cruz Ramirez Race Simulator.”