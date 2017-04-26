'Cars 3' Trailer Shows Aftermath of Lightning McQueen's Crash

By Lawrence Yee, Variety

The new Cars 3 trailer expands on the teaser trailer from last November, showing the aftermath of Lightning McQueen’s (Owen Wilson’s) dramatic crash.

Overall, the third film in the Pixar franchise deals with darker themes, as Lightning fights to stay relevant and avoid becoming a commercial sell-out as his racing days are numbered.

The crash — which is depicted in the new trailer — is a major turning point in Lightning’s life.

“I can’t go out on the track and do the same old thing. It won’t work,” says the lead character.

Enter an eager race technician, newcomer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), who offers to help Lightning return to his former glory.

He’ll have his work cut out for him, with a hot new racer, Jackson Storm ( Armie Hammer), getting all the attention.

Lightning McQueen determined to compete in ‘Cars 3’ trailer (Disney/Pixar) More

Familiar faces from the previous Cars films — Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy), Sally (Bonnie Hunt), and Ramone (Cheech Marin) — all return.

Cars 3 races into theaters on June 16, 2017.

‘Cars 3’: Watch a Previously Released Extended Trailer:

Read More from Variety: