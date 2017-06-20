British News Teams Reenact 'Anchorman' Fight Scene in Epic Fashion

The news teams from England’s Channel 4, ITV, and Sky News did an epic Anchorman parody — and, well, let’s just say that when it comes to parodies, 60 percent of the time, they work every time.

The stunt was part of the Great Get Together, which organized more than 100,000 events to bring communities together to honor slain Labour MP Jo Cox. Cox was fatally shot and stabbed on June 16, 2016, by a man with ties to the far right.

In the parody, former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband interrupts the fight before it starts, suggesting that instead they all have a lovely picnic lunch. He’s even brought some homemade Scotch eggs!

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Breaks Down the Charlize Theron/Tom Hardy Feud on Set of Mad Max



Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.