The Biggest Box-Office Winners and Losers of 2017 (So Far)

Right now, Wonder Woman is single-handedly holding up the summer box office — but even the mighty Amazon’s powers have limits. After a strong start to 2017, thanks to the success of films both big (Beauty and the Beast, Fifty Shades Darker) and small (Get Out, Split), this summer has been fairly stagnant for Hollywood. The key exception, of course, is Wonder Woman, which has been kicking butt, setting records, and single-handedly restoring audiences’ faith in the DC Extended Universe. There’s still time for a turnaround, though, if films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and War for the Planet of the Apes — both of which have received excellent early reviews — make up for an underwhelming May and June. Here are the winners and losers at the 2017 box office so far.

WINNER: Wonder Woman

This superhero’s first feature film was a long time coming, and audiences greeted it with open arms (bullet-deflecting bracelets optional). The Patty Jenkins-helmed film opened at $103 million and had a stronger second week than any of its DC superhero predecessors, quickly becoming the top-grossing live-action movie by a female director.

LOSER: Universal’s Dark Universe

The return of the Universal monsters is a tough sell to begin with, but the critical and commercial failure of The Mummy ($71 mil) has insiders wondering if the expensive new franchise is dead on arrival.

WINNER: Get Out

Director Jordan Peele’s February debut remains the box-office triumph of the year: a fiercely entertaining horror hit, and a searing commentary on racism, that toppled expectations to gross $175 mil on a budget of just $4.5 mil.

LOSER: T2: Trainspotting

It’s hard to believe this one went so wrong. Although it reunited director Danny Boyle and the original 1996 Trainspotting cast, the film sequel arrived almost unnoticed at the U.S. box office, making just $2.4 mil.

WINNER: Disney’s Franchise Machine

No one does a big-budget sequel or a lavish remake like Disney, and audiences are devouring these repeat viewings as fast as the Mouse can make them. The live-action Beauty and the Beast is the No. 1 film of the year, making $503 mil domestically and over $1.2 billion worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 holds the year’s No. 2 position with $380 mil, Cars 3 had made a solid $111 mil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — though less successful than most previous Pirates films — is holding its own with $163 mil (and a boisterous $520 mil foreign box office).

LOSER: Baywatch

Just when we were starting to think Dwayne Johnson was infallible, his summer comedy Baywatch belly-flopped in the shallow end. Audiences were baffled by the TV remake, which has grossed only $56 mil (and unlike some of the summer’s other underachievers, isn’t making up for it overseas).

WINNER: M. Night Shyamalan

2017 opened with a surprise twist: Shyamalan, who hasn’t had a No. 1 movie since 2004’s The Village, topped the box office three weekends in a row. His micro-budget thriller Split raked in $138 mil, making it the director’s most profitable film next to Signs and The Sixth Sense — and, with its end-credits reveal, setting him up for a serious comeback.

