'Beauty and the Beast' Visual Effects Producer Shares Inside Dish on 'Be Our Guest'

Creating the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast required some of Disney's most labor-intensive digital magic — and Steve Gaub was the man overseeing it all. One of ten producers working on the musical blockbuster, Gaub led visual effects and post-production. He supervised every character and scene involving computer graphics, from Lumiere the candlestick to the Beast himself. And with director Bill Condon wanting the dancing dishes and enchanted castle to look as realistic as humanly possible, the producer had his work cut out for him. As Gaub told Yahoo Movies, the "Be Our Guest" number alone took months, the designs for deceptively simple characters like Mrs. Potts went through countless changes, and the Beast's solo number was almost left on the cutting-room floor for fear that a motion-capture character couldn't pull off a romantic ballad. Read on for Gaub's behind-the-curtain perspective on bringing Beauty and the Beast to life.

When you started working on Beauty and the Beast, what did you think was going to be the biggest challenge? And what did it actually turn out to be?

Many people would probably think it was the Beast, but going in, I knew there were people I could talk to who had cracked [how to render] photo-real fur and those types of things. Not that it wasn’t daunting! But quite honestly, what I was most intimidated by was the castle staff, because I knew that Bill was adamant about really nailing that live-action feel, that they not feel like cartoon characters. And just knowing the vast variety of objects, from a teapot to a mantle clock to a coatrack, it just felt so overwhelming in the beginning. Every single castle staff member was a unique set of challenges.

When you describe them like that, those objects are different sizes, functions, shapes — how did you go about making those into a cohesive cast?

A bit of trial and error. We played around in concept phase looking at different sizes and how they relate to each other. Even in a scene when they’re moving through space: Can the mantle clock keep up with the candelabra when they’re walking across the floor? So we had to think on a broad array of levels how to nail them down. And then the next thing was determining their materiality: What are they made of, and then what are the rules that we’re going to set for how much that material can do before it starts feeling fake and cartoony? So we played around with materials on the characters, we played around with their size. And then we had different devices that could help us move easily from scene to scene — they’re probably invisible to the audience but helped us be cohesive. For example, Plumette [the feather duster] was able to fly through space, and Mrs. Potts had her tea cart. So there were those kinds of tricks as well.

But the most important thing that we did was actually build physical models of all of the castle staff, so the artists who had to do the work could walk around the actual object and see what it looks like and pick it up and see what it feels like.

And to some extent was the cast interacting with the real objects?

Yeah, we always had them on set in any shot they appeared in. We wanted to see what they looked like in that set. And then of course the cast took great interest in them, and certainly the cast who were playing those specific roles were highly interested.

And that was another huge component. We all loved the cast. We brought them to London in the very early days and recorded on camera all of them running through their dialogue and their songs, so the artists had those references right from the beginning, to really see the personality of the actor, what sort of quirks and personality traits of the actors do we want to find ways to incorporate into the castle staff.

Was it helpful to start with the characters from the animated movie or at some point did those get in the way of making realistic-looking objects?

They did get in the way. We didn’t really reference them much other than the personality traits, the things that made them popular in 1991 [in the original animated film], that we wanted to focus on. But their actual physical beings, it was just too different. You know, there’s so much freedom in 2D animation to do whatever you feel like doing, and we just didn’t have that freedom. So it was better just to start from scratch in that regard.

