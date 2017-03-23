'Beauty and the Beast' Lyricist Howard Ashman's Loved Ones Recall How He Brought Story to Life — And Changed Disney Films Forever

Beauty and the Beast is about an enchanted world where spells transform ordinary objects, characters burst into song, and hope blooms even in the darkest shadows. This was the vision of Howard Ashman, the lyricist and executive producer of Disney’s 1991 animated film: a man who, in the words of his sister Sarah Ashman Gillespie, “saw the world as a musical.” Tragically, Ashman died of AIDS after completing work on Beauty and the Beast and never saw the finished film. But his work has lived on, remaining essential to both the long-running Broadway stage adaptation, and now director Bill Condon’s blockbuster live-action remake.

“He really was the heart and soul of that original film, he brought it its wit and also its depth of emotion,” Condon said of Ashman, speaking to Yahoo Movies at the 2017 film’s press junket. “I think he’s in every frame of this new movie too.”

Moreover, Ashman’s approach to Beauty and the Beast’s music and characters created a template for every Disney fairy-tale musical to come. With the Beauty and the Beast remake entering its second week in theaters (and having earned more than $200 million in the U.S. in just five days), Yahoo Movies spoke to some of the people who were closest to Ashman, including his sister (who created the Howard Ashman website) and his former partner Bill Lauch, about Ashman’s contributions to the original Beauty and the Beast and the Disney legacy.

When Disney first approached Ashman, CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg was looking for ways to revitalize Disney’s signature animated unit (whose films had experienced a decline in quality and profitability after Walt Disney’s death in 1966). Ashman hit Katzenberg’s radar via Little Shop of Horrors, the hit off-Broadway show he wrote with composer Alan Menken (and which he later adapted into the 1986 film musical directed by Frank Oz). Ashman next wrote and directed the 1986 beauty-pageant musical Smile, which flopped on Broadway — and gave Katzenberg a chance to swoop in. “Howard was devastated, but Jeffrey came immediately to him and said, ‘We think you’re great, come out here and do what you want with us,’” says Gillespie.

After writing a song for the animated film Oliver and Company, Ashman (along with his Little Shop of Horrors collaborator Menken) was hired to write the score for The Little Mermaid, Disney’s first fairy tale adaptation in decades. Because of his theater background, Ashman consciously approached the film like a stage musical, teaching the Disney team about “I want” songs (of which Ariel’s “Part of Your World” became a classic example) and other Broadway storytelling tropes. “Because the studio was struggling, I think that they were very open to a new idea… and a new way to move forward in their animation,” Gillespie observes. “And so that was a beautiful opening for Howard.” Ashman also delighted in his job as lyricist. Gillespie remembers him asking his assistant to make a list of “every fish name” when he was writing Under the Sea, the song for which he and Menken were awarded an Oscar in 1990.

Watch Howard Ashman explain ‘I want’ songs in a clip from the documentary ‘Waking Sleeping Beauty’:

The Little Mermaid was an enormous hit, bringing Disney’s animated films back into cultural relevance and kicking off what is now known as the “Disney Renaissance” period. Thanks to that success, Ashman and Menken were given a crack at another animated film: Beauty and the Beast, a project that had already seen a few false starts at Disney. It was Ashman’s vision that songs should drive the story more fully than in any previous Disney film. “They were doing a Broadway musical as a movie,” says Gillespie. With that in mind, Ashman wanted to start the film with a big opening number, an idea that had been shot down when he and Menken pitched it for The Little Mermaid.

“He and Alan actually wrote a demo of a much longer opening for Mermaid and the execs were apprehensive,” says Lauch. “It was like, ‘This is a kid’s movie and attention might be lost right at the beginning if you give them something they’re not familiar with.’ It was out of the box for them.”