'Beauty and the Beast' Star Emma Watson Surprised With An Embarrassing 'Harry Potter' Outtake by Jimmy Kimmel

Emma Watson is aiming to charm young moviegoers worldwide via her lead role in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the new live-action re-do of the 1991 animated hit about a bookish woman who, in order to save her father, winds up living with a monster — who’s really a rather dashing prince living under a curse. Of course, this isn’t the first time Watson has starred in a surefire kids’ movie blockbuster. Watson spent the better part of her adolescence playing Hermione Granger in eight Harry Potter films. And on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, she was confronted with an embarrassing outtake from her first go-round in the J.K. Rowling series (watch the segment above).

Related: Emma Watson Gets Teased on ‘Ellen’ for Her First ‘Harry Potter’ Red Carpet Outfit

Kimmel surprised Watson with the behind-the-scenes clip from Chris Columbus’ 2001 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Given that the video features Watson and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in everyday (non-Hogwarts-sanctioned) clothes, one can assume the moment in question is a rehearsal — although the mouthing-the-dialogue gaffe the young Watson makes was, according to the now-grown actress, a common one throughout the course of that movie’s production, much to her director’s chagrin.

Related: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ World Press Tour and L.A. Premiere: See the Best Photos

Watson has come a long way since she first nabbed the coveted role of Hermione (at the age of 9!) in the Harry Potter franchise, and fans will get to see her embody a more grown-up vision of feisty femininity in theaters on March 17, when we get to see her in Beauty and the Beast alongside Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ exclusive clip: Belle gets a gruff dinner invitation:



Read More: