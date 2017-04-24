Andie MacDowell Talks Her First-Ever Nude Scene in 'Love After Love'

Andie MacDowell’s been working in movies for 30+ years now, with a raft of daring roles on her resume — in films like sex, lies and videotape, Short Cuts, and The End of Violence — to go alongside her turns in beloved mainstream hits like Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral. However, as she recently revealed while promoting her new film, Love After Love, at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, she’s only now, at age 59, comfortable taking off her clothes on screen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at Saturday night’s premiere, she explained that the main reason she’d never disrobed for the camera before was to protect her daughters.

“I’m not one to take my clothes off in a movie,” MacDowell told THR. “Not that I’m a prude or anything, but I think I grew up in a time where most actresses would get body doubles. I was always very conscious of what my children thought. I never wanted to do anything to embarrass them.”

But with her kids now grown — and acting themselves — their mother feels free to be bold.

“Now, I’m liberated completely because my daughters are actors who want to be brave and I’m like, ‘Fantastic. I’m certainly not going to embarrass you,’ ” she said. “I’m not the kind of person who’s excited about walking around without my clothes on…. And after all of that worrying about taking my clothes off, it didn’t even affect me in the least, seeing myself naked. What affected me more was to see how sad I looked. The only reason I could do that is because I know that sadness. That to me made me feel more vulnerable that being naked.”

MacDowell has been getting strong reviews out of Tribeca for her performance in Love After Love as a grieving woman coping with a terrible loss. It’s Russell Harbaugh’s directorial debut, and its official theatrical release date has yet to be determined. To read more about her thoughts on the film — as well as her perspective on industry progress for women thanks to the younger generation of A-list actresses — head over to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andie MacDowell flashback: Watch a trailer for ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’:

