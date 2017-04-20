‘Pilgrimage’ Trailer: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Tom Holland Is on a Medieval Quest (Exclusive)

Tom Holland will be swinging into action this July as Marvel’s web-slinging hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that’s not the only adventure he’ll be embarking upon this year. That’s because the young actor will also be starring in Pilgrimage, where he’s playing part of a group of 13th-century monks tasked with transporting an ancient relic across the Irish landscape. Ahead of that film’s upcoming theatrical debut at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, we now have its first trailer above.

On the Irish coast in A.D. 1209, Holland and his fellow monks — including Richard Armitage’s leader and Jon Bernthal’s mute — set out on a quest to bring a legendary artifact with biblical origins to Rome, where they believe it will be safe from those who seek to wield its power. Their journey quickly turns into a perilous one, with all manner of military men and scoundrels attempting to snatch their cargo.

A gritty, medieval thriller, Pilgrimage will aim to provide Holland with a headlining turn far removed from his upcoming Marvel heroics when it debuts this Sunday at Tribeca in New York. The movie will hit theaters and VOD and digital HD on Aug. 11.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: